Corona tests per day in Chhattisgarh is higher than country's average: State govt

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 17 (ANI): The Chhattisgarh government on Friday informed that over 47 thousand COVID-19 tests have being conducted across Chhattisgarh in this month till Friday.



According to a statement issued by the state government, "currently, more than 47 thousand COVID-19 tests are being conducted across Chhattisgarh in this month till Friday.The state's daily test is 1620 (per 10 lakh population), while the country's average is 1018."

"The number of tests per day was 30 thousand in the month of March, which has increased to more than 47 thousand in the month of April. In the month of January 2021, the average daily testing was 22 thousand 761. The number of COVID-19 tests conducted has increased almost three times," the statement said.

" In the state, testing facilities are available in 31 government and 5 private labs. RTPCR test of COVID is being conducted in seven government labs and five private labs of the state and rapid antigen test facility is also available in primary health centers," it said.

According to the information received from the Health Department, the percentage of RT-PCR tests out of total COVID-19 tests conducted in the state has increased by 14 percent as compared to October 2020.

The state government stated that six dedicated COVID hospitals and 137 COVID Care Centres have been set up in the state including AIIMS Raipur.

"Dedicated COVID hospital has been set up in every district of the state. 4,686 beds have been set up in government-dedicated COVID hospital and 14,608 beds in COVID Care Center. The government-dedicated COVID hospital has 510 ICUs, 504 HDUs and in addition 1,915 oxygen-rich beds," the statement issued said.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 1,21,769 active COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh, while the cumulative cases of the infection have gone up to 3,74,289.

The death toll in the state has mounted to 5,442. (ANI)

