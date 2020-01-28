Coronavirus: 3756 passengers screened at Mumbai International Airport till Jan 26

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 28 (ANI): In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, as many as 3756 passengers have been screened at the Mumbai International Airport till January 26.

Out of these, 15 passengers belong to Maharashtra. They have been kept under observation over telephone for the next 28 days as per the Central government's instructions, the State government said.

So far, six patients having symptoms similar to coronavirus have been admitted in hospitals across Maharashtra among which four are admitted in Mumbai's Kasturba hospital while two are admitted in Pune's Naidu hospital.These are the two dedicated hospitals for suspected patients of coronavirus in the State.Samples of three patients were found negative earlier while samples of two more patients have been sent for testing to NIV (National Institute of Virology), Pune, results of which are expected today.A meeting was conducted under the leadership of chief secretary of health ministry of Maharashtra in this regard which was attended by doctors and research scientists of NIV.It was decided to find out the passengers who returned to India between January 1 and 17 as screening at the airport started only from January 18. It was also decided that 104 helpline will be used to help and make people aware about the virus. A review meeting regarding coronavirus via video conference with the Central government officials was also conducted on Monday.Meanwhile, several States across the country have been taking precautionary measures to meet any eventuality in view of the swift spread of the virus.Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a meeting with State health department officials on coronavirus on Monday. He directed the officials to set up a 10-bed isolation ward in every district hospital and medical college in the State.Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar also said that the state is "well prepared and is taking all precautionary and preventive steps.""So far, no case has been identified in the State as well as the country. I appeal to the public to not panic," Vijayabaskar said. (ANI)