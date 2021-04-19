Coronavirus: No devotees allowed for Ram Navami at Sri Ram Janmabhoomi

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 19 (ANI): Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra on Monday informed that Ram Navami will be celebrated at the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi complex Ayodhya but without devotees in view with the current Coronavirus situation in Uttar Pradesh.



"Keeping in mind the current COVID-19 situation, Ram Navami will be celebrated at the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi complex, Ayodhya without devotees," tweeted the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra handle.

Ram Navami, this year, falls on April 21.

Meanwhile, in Lucknow relatives of COVID-infected patients queued up outside a medical oxygen centre, to purchase and refill oxygen cylinders.

India reported the highest-ever single-day spike in COVID-19 cases with over 1.84 lakh new cases and more than 1,000 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday.

In the last 24 hours, 1,027 COVID-related deaths were reported in the country taking the death toll to 1,72,085.

As many as 1,84,372 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in India in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of cases has gone up to 1,38,73,825. (ANI)

