Corps 'Tornadoes' motorcycle expedition team flagged off from Udhampur

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 25 (ANI): A motorcycle expedition comprising of 11 riders on Royal Enfield Himalayan was flagged off by Lt Gen S Harimohan Iyer, AVSM, Chief of Staff, Headquarters Northern Command on October 25 from Dhruva War Memorial inside Udhampur military garrison, according to an official statement.



The Army Service Corps Motorcycle display team "Tornadoes" led by Maj Shivam Singh comprises of one Officer and 10 Other Ranks & will ride to Srinagar, Kargil, Leh, Khardung La, Siachen Base Camp, Pang, Shimla & Chandigarh & finally culminate at National War Memorial, New Delhi on November 11 2021, covering a total distance of 2500 kms over rugged & treacherous terrain.

The Motorcycle expedition signifies the courage and glory of the Indian Army & will pay homage at various War Memorials enroute in the Northern frontiers, including Rezang La. The Army Service Corps will be celebrating its 261st Corps Day on December 8 and the Tornadoes motorcycle expedition aims to commemorate the rich history of the Corps by undertaking the challenging expedition.

The Army Service Corps Tornadoes have the honour of holding 32 certified World Records & have displayed their skills at various national & international gatherings. The records include categories such as longest ride through tunnel of fire & highest and fastest pyramids. The team is based at the Army Service Corps Centre (South), Bangalore. (ANI)

