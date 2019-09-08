Corruption, nepotism dealt fatal blow by Haryana government: PM Modi

Rohtak (Haryana) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar led BJP government in Haryana has dealt a fatal blow to corruption and nepotism in the past five years.

Speaking at a rally here, Modi said: "The system has purged the mentality espousing discriminatory practices in the past five years in Haryana. Corruption and nepotism have been dealt a fatal blow by the government. The malpractice of government in job allocation on the basis of nepotism has been done away with."



Modi further said the state government has attacked corruption related to the land of farmers of the state.

"In the past five years, unemployed youths have been facilitated with better skill-enhancement programmes. The corruption related to the land of farmers has been attacked at its root," he added.

Prime Minister Modi expressed confidence the people will repose their faith in the state government led by Chief Minister Khattar in the upcoming Assembly elections. (ANI)

