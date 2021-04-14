Corruption allegations: Anil Deshmukh being grilled by CBI

Deshmukh's grilling is part of the "preliminary enquiry" by the Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI) as ordered by the Bombay High Court, which has to be completed within 15 days.

Mumbai, April 14 (IANS) Ex-home minister of Maharashtra Anil Deshmukh reached the CBI office on Wednesday morning for questioning into the allegations of corruption levelled by former Mumbai Commissioner of Police Param Bir Singh, officials said.

The senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader went to the DRDO Guest House in Kalina and is likely to be questioned by two teams of the CBI into Singh's charges against him.

Earlier on Monday, the CBI had quizzed and recorded the statements of Deshmukh's two aides Kundan Shinde and Sanjeev Palande.

Besides, it has also questioned Singh, the prime accused and suspended Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze, Assistant Commissioner of Police Sanjay Patil and one of the complainants Advocate Jayshri Patil, and some other witnesses.

Following his transfer as Commandant-General of Home Guard Singh had sent a 'letter-bomb' to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray triggering a series of developments which ultimately led to the resignation of Deshmukh.

As per the high court orders, it will be left to the CBI's discretion whether to file a first information report in the matter after completing its 'preliminary enquiry' into Singh's explosive letter which had accused Deshmukh of ordering Vaze and others to 'collect' Rs 100 crore per month from bars, restaurants and others, sparking off a major political row and shake-up in the police department.

