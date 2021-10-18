Corruption case against ex-TN Health Minister Vijayabaskar, premises raided (Ld)

According to the officials, searches are being carried out in 43 places in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Coimbatore, Trichy, and Pudukottai belonging to Vijayabaskar, his relatives and business premises.

Chennai, Oct 18 (IANS) Officials of Tamil Nadu's anti-corruption bureau, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Monday carried out search operations at former AIADMK Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar's residence and other places.

The raids came a day after the DVAC registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Vijayabaskar and his wife Ramya for amassing wealth to the tune of about Rs 27.22 crore in his/her name and in the names of his dependents and business firms.

The wealth acquisition was during the period April 1, 2016 and March 31, 2021.

As per the FIR, Vijayabaskar had declared a total asset of about Rs 6.41 crore to the Election Commission in his name and in the name of his wife Ramya on 1.4.2016.

During the check-in period, Vijayabaskar had acquired movable and immovable assets.

As on March 31 this year, Vijayabaskar's total assets were to the tune of about Rs 57.77 crore.

According to the FIR, Vijayabaskar and Ramya had a lawful source of income to the tune of about Rs 58.64 crore as seen from the income tax returns and the affidavit filed with the Election Commission.

During the check-in period Vijayabaskar and Ramya had incurred expenses - living expenses, repayment of bank loans, life insurance premium and others - of about Rs 34.51 crore.

Thus the two accused had acquired pecuniary resources for about Rs 51.35 crore (Rs 57.77 crore minus Rs 6.41 crore).

After factoring their savings of about Rs 24.12 crore (income Rs 58.64 crore minus expenses Rs 34.51 crore), disproportionate wealth amassed amounts to about Rs 27.22 crore, the FIR said.

According to the FIR, Vijayabaskar's family members also established a trust called Mother Teresa Educational and Charitable Trust and established various educational institutions.

The other former Ministers of AIADMK government against whom corruption cases have been registered are S.P. Velumani, M.R. Vijayabhaskar and K.C. Veeramani.

--IANS

vj/ksk/