Corruption complaint filed against Raghubar Das, others in Ranchi

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Jan 10 (ANI): A complaint has been filed with Anti-Corruption Bureau against former Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das and several others accusing them of financial "embezzlement" and wasting public money.

In a letter to Director-General, Anti-Corruption Bureau, Ranchi, the complainant alleged that an event called "Momentum Jharkhand" was organised "for their act of cheating, embezzlement and fraud" and demanded that an FIR should be lodged in the matter.



The ACB has confirmed ANI that they have received the complaint.

"Complaint has been received, we will transfer it to the competent authority for scrutiny. Whenever such complaints are received, they are sent to the competent authority," said an ACB official.

Raghubar Das, who took over as Jharkhand Chief Minister in 2014 was ousted from the power in December after BJP lost Assembly elections to Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led alliance. (ANI)

