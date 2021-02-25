Corruption part of the system, more cases mean more corrupt officers exposed: Maharashtra DGP

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], February 25 (ANI): Corruption is part of the system and it is difficult to weed it out, said Maharashtra Director-General of Police (DGP) Hemant Kumar Nagrale on Thursday, adding that he didn't mind when more corruption cases came up as it meant more corrupt officers were exposed.



"I am not defending corruption. I am only saying corruption is part of the system and it is difficult to weed it out. The only thing we can do is make out the maximum number of cases to deter any public servant from indulging in it," the DGP said while addressing a press conference here.

Nagrale was responding to a question about the rampant corruption being reported in the state's Revenue and Police department.

"Corruption is not just in the police or the revenue department, but in all departments. Wherever there are more people, corruption will be more. We cannot weed out corruption 100 per cent. It is called the 'Prevention of Corruption Act', and not the 'Abolition of Corruption Act'. I don't mind more cases as it means the exposure of more officers. And that is fine," he added.

He further said that corruption happens when junior or mid-level staff are not checked by superior officers.

"The best way to prevent corruption is to ensure accountability of officers," he added. (ANI)

