Corruption shouldn't be allowed to continue unchecked: Bozkir

"We cannot pretend that there were no issues before the Covid-19 pandemic," Bozkir said on Wednesday during the first day of a special session convened to galvanise political will to fight the scourge.

United Nations, June 3 (IANS) President of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA), Volkan Bozkir said that the effects of corruption are "detrimental to all of society" and it should not be allowed to continue unchecked.

"Transnational financial crime and corruption are unfortunately commonplace in our interconnected, interdependent world."

The UNGA President said that corruption affects decision-making processes and "remains one of the most critical challenges for states, institutions, and communities", reports Xinhua news agency.

"We cannot allow corruption to continue. We will not," he added.

Bozkir, also highlighted the need to build upon existing progress, including through the UN Conventions against Transnational Organized Crime and Corruption; the international conferences on financing for development, which resulted in the Addis Ababa Action Agenda; and the High-Level Panel on International Financial Accountability, Transparency and Integrity, for Achieving the 2030 Agenda (FACTI Panel).

The UNGASS Political Declaration to tackle corruption builds upon existing architecture to provide the international community with "a roadmap for the future", he said.

"It will guide member states in their work to fight corruption and money laundering, as well as critical efforts to recover assets and prevent illicit financial flows," which derail SDGs progress.

"Corruption thrives in a crisis," Bozkir stated, noting that corrupt actors have exploited the unprecedented strain that the COVID-19 pandemic has put on supply chains, infrastructure and systems around the world.

Amid a complex global vaccine roll-out effort, he urged policymakers to "leverage this special session" to take concrete measures to prevent and address corruption by closing loopholes and putting safeguards in place.

--IANS

ksk/