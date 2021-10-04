Corruption within Communist Party of China continues, ex- Justice Minister under probe over corruption

Beijing [China], October 4 (ANI): Deputy Director of the Social and Legal Affairs committee, Fu Zhenghua, part of China's top political advisory body is under investigation for disciplinary. Zhenghua is suspected of violations under the disciplines and laws of the Communist Party of China (CPC), announced China's top anti-graft body on Saturday.



Zhenghua, an individual with such a high profile is now involved in corruption, who once used to be a 'Star' official in the Chinese government. This clearly indicates that the problem of corruption is deeply rooted in China's political and legal system, said Global Times quoting Zhuang Deshui, deputy director of the Research Center for Government Integrity-Building at Peking University.

Zhenghua earlier served as the Justice Minister before taking a post at the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC).

Meng Hongwei, who served as vice minister of public security, was sentenced to prison for 13 and a half years in January 2020 for bribery, Global Times reported.

Peng Bo, a former deputy head of the office for the central leading group for the prevention and handling of cult-related activities, was also expelled from the CPC in August over discipline breaches and face prosecution for grave offences, another high-profile case.

"Now we are at the new beginning of the next one hundred years of the CPC, we need to ensure the integrity of our political and legal system, so to guarantee the principle of rule by the law," Zhuang Deshui said. (ANI)

