Cosmos Bank cyber fraud case: 3 taken under police custody

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): Pune Police on Wednesday took under custody three persons, who were in judicial custody in Thane jail in a different case, in connection with the Cosmos Bank cyberattack case.

So far, as many as 18 people have been arrested in connection with the case.

Two attacks took place, one on August 11, 2018, in which the hackers attacked the banks' ATM switch server and withdrew money from various ATMs in 28 countries.



In the other attack which took place two days later on August 13, hackers again fraudulently transferred money using the proxy SWIFT system.

A total of Rs 94.42 crore was stolen in the entire incident. (ANI)

