Council of Ministers meeting: PM to check report card

New Delhi, Dec 21 (IANS) The Council of Ministers' meeting began on Saturday at the Pravasi Bharatiya Kendra in Chanakyapuri here. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is heading the meeting.

Modi is reviewing the progress of work done by each ministry in the last six months. They are in groups of eight to 10 ministries in one go who are presenting their case.

In the backdrop of a week-long stir over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in the national capital, tight security has been put in place on roads leading to the venue. Some roads have also been sealed. Private vehicles are not allowed to pass.

navneet/in