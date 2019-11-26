Countdown for Cartosat-3 launch begins

New Delhi [India], Nov 26 (ANI): The countdown for the launch of PSLV-C47 carrying Cartosat-3 commenced on Tuesday morning.

"26-hour countdown for the launch of PSLV-C47 mission commenced today at 7.28 am from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota," ISRO tweeted.



The launch is scheduled at 9.28 am on November 27 (Friday).

Earlier, Cartosat-3 was slated to be launched on Monday. However, it was rescheduled to Friday.

ISRO will launch the Cartosat-3 and 13 nanosatellites of the US on the rescheduled date from the second launch pad of the space centre. PSLV-C47 will launch Cartosat-3 and 13 commercial nanosatellites into the Sun-synchronous orbit.

Cartosat-3 satellite is a third-generation agile advanced satellite having high-resolution imaging capability. The satellite will be placed in an orbit of 509 kilometres at an inclination of 97.5 degrees. (ANI)

