Counter-intelligence failure breaking down law and order in Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 12 (ANI): The counter-intelligence failure is breaking down the law and order situation in Pakistan, as per an editorial piece in a leading daily there.



According to a Pakistan Today editorial piece, the recent spurt in attacks is a clear sign of terrorist resurgence in the country.

On Wednesday, a Chinese passenger was injured after armed motorcyclists opened fire at the Sind Sewage Waste Management Board vehicle he was travelling with.

While in last Saturday's attack on a Pakistan Navy vehicle in Gwadar district, three Navy personnel were killed.

Furthermore, there has been an increase in the number of attacks in North Waziristan, which was declared crushed as a result of the Army's Operation Raddul Fasad, as per the editorial.

This is a clear indication of the resurgence of militant activity resulting in loss of life for the Pakistan Army as well as NGO workers, reported Pakistan Today.

Since 2016, there have been numerous attacks in both Balochistan and Karachi, targeted at the Chinese presence there.

"The record of failure gives rise to the suspicion that counter-intelligence is not paying sufficient attention to its primary task of tracing the activities of terrorists," stated the editorial. (ANI)

