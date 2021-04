Panaji, April 26 (IANS) Counting of votes polled for elections to five municipal councils on April 23, got underway here on Monday.

A total of 66.70 per cent voters had cast ballots for the municipal polls in Mapusa, Margao, Quepem, Sanguem and Mormugao towns on Friday.

There were 1.85 lakh eligible voters for the five municipal councils.