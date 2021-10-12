Countries witnessing conflict, face multiple challenges in path of sustaining peace: MoS Muraleedharan

New York [US], October 12 (ANI): The countries which are witnessing conflicts or emerging from them, are facing multiple challenges in their path of sustaining peace, said Union Minister of State for External Affairs (MoS) V Muraleedharan during the UNSC High-Level Open Debate on Tuesday (local time).



During the debate on Peace-building and sustaining peace, Muraleedharan said, "these countries are related to causative factors to conflicts and primarily involves ethnicity, race and religion which dominant identity markers in society."

Highlighting India's assistance to countries that are facing conflict he said, India has always played a constructive and significant role in the context of peacebuilding through its extensive development partnership with developing countries, particularly in Africa and Asia and with LDCs, LLDCs and SIDS.

He also said that India will continue to be a pillar of strength for all developing countries in their transition to development, progress and prosperity.

"India has and continues to assist countries bilaterally in post-conflict situations by providing substantial grants and soft loans. Apart from focusing on infrastructure, especially housing, education and health, on connectivity, on providing livelihood to those impacted by conflict, especially in agriculture, and on projects at the grass-root level, which directly impact the lives of people, India also provides extensive education training and capacity building, including vocational training and in IT focusing particularly on the youth," he said in a statement.

"History has shown these challenges are not limited to Africa or the developing world. Even the developed world, at some points in history, had faced these challenges, including through extremely violent transitions, before eventually emerging successfully," he added. (ANI)