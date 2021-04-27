Country better prepared than 2020 to beat pandemic: Harsh Vardhan

TheHealth Minister was speaking after inaugurating a series of blood donation camps at 13 different locations in Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh through a webinar in the presence of the Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Anurag Thakur.

New Delhi, April 27 (IANS) Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Tuesday that the country is now better prepared, both mentally and physically, to beat the Covid-19 pandemic as compared to 2020.

The blood donation camps are being organised by the Competent Foundation with the help of various associations, NGOs and blood banks to fulfil the requirement during the pandemic.

Harsh Vardhan said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the largest vaccination drive in the world in January, 2021, which is now being accelerated further as the vaccination for the 18+ population is about to begin from May 1.

"In 2021, the country is better prepared mentally and physically with more experience to beat the pandemic as compared to 2020," he said.

The minister appreciated the fact that the blood donation camp has been set up following all the Covid protocols and guidelines.

