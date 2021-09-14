Country can't forget sufferings of Kashmiri Pandits: Rahul Gandhi

In a Facebook post in hindi, the Congress MP wrote, "The country cannot forget the sufferings of you all and my goodwill is with all my Kashmiri Pandit brothers and sisters, humble tributes."

New Delhi, Sep 14 (IANS) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday took to social media to express his solidarity with the Kashmiri Pandits, saying the "country cannot forget those who have suffered due to militancy in Jammu and Kashmir".

Last week during his visit to Jammu, Rahul Gandhi had said that he is a Kashmiri Pandit and feels at home whenever he visits Jammu and Kashmir.

"My family is a Kashmiri Pandit family. A delegation of Kashmiri Pandits met me today. They said the BJP has done nothing for them while the Congress had implemented many welfare schemes for them. I promise my Kashmiri Pandit brothers that I will do something for them.

"J&K has a special place in my heart, but I am also pained. There is brotherhood in J&K, but the BJP and the RSS are trying to break the bond of that brotherhood," he had said.

He had also said that the BJP had snatched away the statehood from the people of J&K, which should be restored.

--IANS

