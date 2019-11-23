Country is in safe hands, PM Modi a decisive leader: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 23 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said the country is in safe hands, saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a decisive leader, who doesn't hesitate to take decisions.

"Have faith that the country is safe. Our Prime Minister is of firm conviction ... decisive who doesn't hesitate to take decisions. It is certainly a matter of pride for our countrymen...India's respect has grown in the international community," said Singh."When the people see their economic interest, they might be looking at the US but now they see it in India too," the Defence Minister added while addressing an event here.Recalling an incident from his tenure as the Education Minister of the state, Singh said: "We don't do politics just for forming the government but for the society and country."Later during an interaction with the people, the Defence Minister termed India as the world's most attractive destination from the investment point of view.Commenting on the NRC process, Singh said: "When I was the Home Minister, the NRC work began. Though it has been completed, there is the information of deficiencies.""Now our government is thinking that NRC should be implemented in the entire country so that we get to know who is 'Swadeshi' and who is 'Videshi," he said. (ANI)