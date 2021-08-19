'Country is in turmoil': Counsel for Afghanistan seeks adjournment in SC

The lawyer, appearing for the Embassy of Afghanistan here, said in his letter that Afghanistan is in turmoil, he is unable to get instructions from the Ambassador or the Embassy and sought six weeks adjournment in the matter.

At this, a bench of Justices Vineet Saran and Dinesh Maheshwari queried the lawyer: "Do you think that situation will be settled in six weeks?"

The lawyer replied that he is not clear whether things will be settled then, but he may get instruction from the new regime. "We should pray that things will be settled," said the lawyer.

The top court, in its order, said: "In view of letter circulated by learned counsel for the petitioner seeking an adjournment of six weeks, let the matter be listed after six weeks."

The matter is connected with a dispute between Afghanistan and a Delhi-based contractor. The dispute, which is connected with certain repairs and refurbishment done by the company at the Embassy, has been ongoing since 2010.

The Delhi High Court had passed an order in favour of the contractor, and the Embassy challenged this order in the apex court. The dispute is to settle whether the arbitration can be carried out in India or Afghanistan.

