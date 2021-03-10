Country needs doctors who are dedicated, communicative: Karnataka Deputy CM

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 10 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwathnarayan on Wednesday said that the country is in need of doctors who are dedicated, caring, patient, and communicative.



Speaking at the convocation ceremony of St. John's National Academy of Health Science, Ashwathnarayan said, "Clinical competence, communication skills and a strong understanding of ethics are the foundation stones of professionalism. On top of this foundation lies four pillars that support professionalism are excellence in service, altruism, humanism, and strong social accountability."

It is these three foundation stones and four pillars that will make the profession and nation as practitioners of medicine, healers, and care providers, he said.

"St. John's is a very distinguished institution and has been dedicated to the motto of serving society and humanity. The institution has mandated serving for two years in rural and underserved areas and this serves as an example to be followed even by the governments," Ashwathnarayan said.

The deputy CM further said that the governments have been striving hard to make the health facilities reach the remote parts of the country.

"Over 7000 Janaushadhi Kendras have been set up in the country to provide medicines to people at affordable prices. Tele-consultation will make a huge difference in the future in assuring quality health care, especially in rural areas," he added. (ANI)