Country's only religion is Constitution: Lekhi during discussion on Triple Talaq Bill

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): Hitting out at the previous Congress-led governments for appeasement of Muslims, BJP lawmaker Meenakshi Lekhi on Thursday said that the Modi government showed the courage to bring a law against the practice of Triple Talaq, while adding the only religion of the country is the Constitution.

"This country's only religion is the Constitution. Whatever your religion is it is inside your homes, outside, the Constitution works," she said during the discussion on the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019 in Lok Sabha.



"It is the political courage that was missing out. That courage is shown by this government. Earlier, governments tried to appease certain section for votes. We are trying to bring everyone together," Lekhi said.

The New Delhi MP alleged that the reason for injustice to Muslim women is because of Sharia courts.

"Women of this country are the biggest minority. Let us give them gender justice....We need to encourage brotherhood which is only possible when we look beyond caste and religious line," she said.

Lekhi asserted, "Uniform Civil Code is about uniformity in civil laws. It is not about uniform religious code."

She further said that some people are trying to peddle misconceptions that the Muslim community is in danger. "They are not in danger," she said.

Heaping praises on her government for the Bill, she said "Today, women's morale is high and everyone likes this decision. Those who misuse religion have their mouths shut." (ANI)

