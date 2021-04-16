Country will receive normal monsoon: Govt

Addressing a virtual briefing on Friday here, Ministry of Earth Sciences Secretary M. Rajeevan said the Long Period Average (LPA) of the monsoon will be 98 per cent which falls in the normal category.

New Delhi, April 16 (IANS) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a 'normal' rainfall during the monsoon season between June to September.

"This is good news for all as the monsoon is expected to be normal this year," Rajeevan said.

The monsoon season starts when the southwest monsoon first hits the southern tip of Kerala usually in the first week of June and retreats from Rajasthan by September.

Rainfall between 96-104 per cent of the LPA is considered normal.

--IANS

ssb/dpb