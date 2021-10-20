Couple, 8-year-old son killed in Karnataka accident

Vijayapura, (Karnataka), Oct 20 (IANS) Four people, including a couple and their son, were killed in a road accident in Karnataka's Vijayapura district on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased are identified as teacher Manjunatha Mandewadi, his wife Savithri, and their eight-year-old son Aaradhya. The fourth victim was a truck driver, whose identity is yet to be ascertained.