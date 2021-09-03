Couple arrested from Panipat for killing maid during robbery

New Delhi [India], September 3 (ANI): A couple was arrested from Panipat on Thursday for allegedly murdering a maid during a robbery in the Patel Nagar area of Delhi.



The accused have been identified as Anil and Sunita.

As per the police, the maid was killed in Patel Nagar on August 15 during a robbery. The robbers stole cash from an electronic locker. The robbery was committed when she was alone at home as the entire family had gone out for a party. She was attacked with a sharp object, leading to her death.

Earlier, another accused named Rahul was arrested from Muzaffarnagar. 40 Lakh rupees in cash have been recovered from the trio, which is now in jail. (ANI)

