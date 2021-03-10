Couple found hanging from tree in UP district

Kasganj (Uttar Pradesh) March 10 (IANS) A young man and a girl were found hanging from a tree on the outskirts of Barsoli village under Kotwali police station in Kasganj district.

The bodies of the two were seen by passers-by on Tuesday, who then informed the police.

The deceased have been identified as Shailendra Singh ,20, and Ranjana Singh, 18, both residents of the same village.