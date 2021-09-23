Couple held in UP for setting man ablaze

The couple was arrested after an FIR was lodged by the brother of the victim on Wednesday.

The victim has been admitted to the Jhansi Medical College with over 50 per cent burns in a critical condition.

Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh), Sep 23 (IANS) A couple has been arrested for allegedly setting ablaze a man who was apparently in an extra-marital affair with the wife.

According to reports, the victim Arvind Ahirwar, 31, who belongs to Bhopal, had been having an affair with Archana (the wife) since the past few years and he continued the relationship even after she got married to Shekhar.

It is being alleged that both of them used to meet frequently and had even gone to Indore together recently.

When Shekhar came to know of the affair, he called Arvind to Jhansi on the pretext of resolving the issue.

On Tuesday when the victim came to Jhansi, he was taken to a deserted place by Shekhar where the latter poured petrol on Arvind and set him on fire. He later fled from the place.

Hearing the cries of the victim some passers-by came and helped him by putting off the fire.

The police were informed and the victim was taken to the hospital.

The family members of the victim arrived and lodged the FIR against the accused and his wife.

Acting on the complaint, the police lodged the FIR in the city Kotwali against Archana and Shekhar under section 307, 326 IPC.

Rajesh Kumar Singh, circle officer City, said that both the accused have been arrested and sent to jail on Wednesday.

--IANS

amita/in