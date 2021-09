Srinagar, Sep 19 (IANS) A couple suffered severe burn injuries on Sunday due to a gas leakage fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Pampore town.

The police said cooking gas leakage caused a fire in the kitchen of Mehrajuddin Bhat in Pampore town.

"Bhat and his wife suffered burn injuries before the fire in their kitchen caused by cooking gas leakage could be put out.