Couple kidnapped from outside Allahabad HC found in Kaushambi

Prayagraj: The young couple, which was abducted from outside the Allahabad High Court on Monday morning, has been recovered from neighbouring Kaushambi district in Uttar Pradesh, police said.

The kidnappers have been arrested and the couple is safe. The kidnappers were the girl's family members, the police added.

The girl hailing from Amroha and the boy from Moradabad had got married in court and were waiting outside gate no 3 of the premises to seek police protection. The kidnappers came in a black SUV and took away the couple at gun point. The incident took place at 8.30.a.m .

Eyewitnesses told the police that the registration number of the SUV was UP 80 which belongs to Agra, and the word 'chairman' was printed on its rear. The victims and the accused are being interrogated by the police in Prayagraj.