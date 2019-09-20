Couple robbed at gunpoint in CP

The victims were identified as Vinod Singh and his wife Amrita Bohra, residents of Neb Sarai in Delhi. A police officer said the incident took place around 5:30 a.m. when the couple was going to New Delhi Railway Station on a two-wheeler.

"When they were near Connaught Place outer circle, two unidentified men appeared on a bike and aimed a gun at the couple and snatched a gold chain from them. During the commotion, the vehicle fell on the woman fracturing her shoulder," said the police officer.

"Amrita works in a multi-national company in Gurugram. She is now receiving treatment at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi," said the police officer. "An FIR has been registered and the police have launched an investigation. -- IANS<br>adv/prs