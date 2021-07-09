Couple take 'Saat Phere' on a boat in Bihar's Muzaffarpur

A video from the state's Muzaffarpur showing the bride and bridegroom performing "Saat Phere" and other rituals on a boat went viral on Friday. After the marriage, the newly-married couple returned to the bridegroom's house on the same boat.

Patna, July 9 (IANS) The flood situation in north Bihar is not only affecting normal life, but also impacting events like marriages.

The incident was reported from Artha village which is cut off from the rest of the district by flood waters.

"When we learned that flood water surrounded Artha village, the majority of our family members advocated putting off the marriage. Then, I arranged a boat and requested my father and other relatives to go to the bride's village for the marriage," bridegroom Praveen Kumar, a resident of Sakra Muraul village, said.

"It was a memorable and unique experience for me, my wife and family members of both sides. It will be remembered for the rest of our life," he said.

"During the marriage, we have made a video and uploaded it on social media platforms in a bid to make the state government take adequate arrangements to avert flood situation in north Bihar," he added.

The flood situation in several north Bihar districts is extremely alarming due to the majority of the rivers flowing above danger level. Gandak, Burhi Gandak, Bagmati, Kosi, Kamla Balan, Aghwara, and other rivers are flowing above the danger mark at several places, amid continuous rain.

On Friday, the overflowing Aghwara river in Darbhanga district breached the Jamidari embankment, leading to water entering into half a dozen villages in Kewati block.

Due to continuous rain in Nepal, the water level of Gandak river overflowed in Bagha town. It has damaged the 200 metre Gautam Budha road bridge, hitting people's movement around the town.

