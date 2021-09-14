  1. Sify.com
  4. Couple thrashed, stripped naked in Bihar, 8 held

Last Updated: Wed, Sep 15th, 2021, 04:30:03hrs
Sub-divisional Police officer of Forbesganj, RP Singh (Photo/ANI)

Forbesganj (Bihar) [India], September 15 (ANI): An incident surfaced on Tuesday wherein a couple was allegedly thrashed and stripped naked in the neighbourhood for being in an 'illicit' relationship.

Following this incident, Bihar Police has filed a case and arrested eight persons in the matter.
Speaking to ANI, Sub-divisional Police officer of Forbesganj, RP Singh said, "A couple was chained together on orders of a panchayat in Forbesganj for pursuing an illicit relationship, as the woman was already married."
"They were thrashed and stripped naked here. Their relatives were also fined. 8 people have been arrested," he added.
Further probe in the matter is underway. (ANI)

