Couple ties knot at farmers' protest site in MP

New Delhi: In an unusual way to extending support to farmers' protest against the Centre's farm laws, a couple tied the knot on Thursday at an agitation site in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa.

Speaking to reporters after marriage, the groom, Sachin Singh said: "The farmers' agitation is going on since January 3. Farmers have been demanding the repeal of three black laws as they are not in the interest of farmers. Farmers will organise every function here. Birthdays have also been celebrated here. We will not leave until these laws are repealed."