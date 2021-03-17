Course on 'Kashi Studies' finalised for BHU new session

Official sources said the course has been decided and the same now has to go to the board of studies, which will review and approve it.

Later, it will go to the academic council, which will complete the formalities. The next academic council is expected in April-end when the course is likely to be passed.

Dean of the Social Sciences Faculty, Professor Kaushal Kishore Mishra said the subject will be a part of the MA history course from the next academic session.

Students pursuing the course will get an MA degree in history along with specialisation in 'Kashi Studies'.

"We are preparing a full course on Kashi Studies under the History Department of the Social Sciences Faculty. Our expert committee has approved the course. Under the course, students will study everything about Kashi (Varanasi) in detail, including its history, festivals, fairs, culture, religious significance, way of living, Ghats, temples, political and social journey and importance in freedom struggle," he said.

Given the increasing importance of Kashi at the global level, with the city being transformed and developed as a hub of religious tourism, a lot of people will be interested in learning about the city.

He said, "For example, when tourists come to Kashi, they search for learned guides but do not find any, because the existing guides do not know enough about the city. Being a tourist guide is one of many possibilities this course can provide. The students opting for the course will have history as their subject and 'Kashi Studies' as a specialization course. The student can also clear the National Eligibility Test (NET) exams."

The course will also help students decipher the mystique of the heritage city through academia.

Students from India and abroad who have an interest in understanding the mystery of Kashi can take admission in the course. This will teach them about the city which is one of the oldest in the world and is a symbol of life, and used to be known for its streets. The religious culture, musical tradition and sculpture art of Kashi always attracts and mesmerizes the world.

Students will also get a chance to understand the works of Tulsidas, Kabir, Premchand, Gautam Buddha, Ravidas and other saints in the course that will span across four semesters.

