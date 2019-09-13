Court allows Robert Vadra to travel abroad

New Delhi [India], Sept 13 (ANI): A Delhi court on Friday allowed a petition moved by businessman Robert Vadra seeking permission to travel abroad for business purposes.

Vadra, the husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, had moved a petition seeking permission to travel to Spain between September 20 and October 8.



The 50-year-old is facing allegations of money laundering related to the purchase of properties in London. The case is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

He was granted anticipatory bail on a condition that he cannot leave India without the permission of the court.

Earlier, Advocates DP Singh and Nitesh Rana, appearing for the agency, had said that the visit is an attempt to meet the co-accused and tamper with the evidence.

Vadra's counsel advocate K T S Tulsi, however, rejected the claims and said that he cannot tamper with the evidence as the case is mainly based on the documents.

In June this year, a special CBI court had allowed Vadra to travel abroad on medical grounds for a period of six weeks. (ANI)

