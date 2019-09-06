Court convicts four people in Nido Tania murder case

New Delhi [India], Sept 6 (ANI): A Delhi court has convicted four persons today for murdering Nido Tania, the son of an Arunachal Pradesh legislator, in the national capital in 2014.

Farman, Pawan, Sunder and Sunny Uppal were convicted under section 304 (culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Farman has been sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment. Pawan and Sunder have been sent behind the bars for seven years, while Uppal will be in jail for three years. They all have been levied with a fine of Rs 20,000.



Nido was beaten by seven people, including three minors, over a minor issue on January 29 in 2014 at New Delhi's Lajpat Nagar.

He had reportedly gone to Lajpat Nagar to meet one of his friends and the scuffle broke out after a group of people made fun of him. The victim had succumbed to his injuries a day later.

Nido's postmortem revealed that he died due to Cerebro Pulmonary Edema (fluid accumulation in the lungs) caused by a blunt weapon.

The Delhi Police had, in 2014, initiated an investigation into the case, but it was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) a month later on the order of the Central government. The agency had filed the charge sheet the same year. (ANI)

