Court defers hearing in defamation complaint against Kejriwal till Feb 6

New Delhi [India], Jan 9 (ANI): A Delhi court on Thursday deferred till February 6 the hearing on a defamation complaint filed by a BJP worker against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly posting "objectionable" tweets.

The hearing was deferred on the requests made by the petitioner. BJP Purvanchal legal cell member and activist Avnish Kumar had filed a complaint against Kejriwal for allegedly posting a tweet saying BJP workers kept roaming around the country to rape Hindu girls.



The complainant, through his counsel Saurabh Kansal, has sought prosecution of the AAP leader under sections 499/500 (defamation) and 153 (provocation with intent to cause riot) of the Indian Penal Code. (ANI)

