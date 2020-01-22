Court directs Delhi Police to file ATR on Jamia's plea seeking FIR in Dec 15 violence

New Delhi [India], Jan 22 (ANI): Delhi's Saket Court on Wednesday asked the city police to file the action taken report (ATR) on Jamia Millia Islamia's (JMI) plea in which the varsity administration has sought the direction to file an FIR on the police action in the campus on December 15, 2019.

The court has listed the matter for the next hearing on March 16.

Earlier JMI, in a statement, had said that it had been decided in its Executive Council (EC) that the university will move the court seeking direction to the police to register the FIR with regard to the 15 December 2019 police action on students in the library.On January 13, JMI Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar had said that Delhi Police entered the varsity campus on December 15 without permission and the process of filing an FIR against them will begin on January 14.Akhtar's remark came after hundreds of students entered the JMI campus and protested outside the VC's office demanding FIR against the Delhi Police for the December 15, 2019 incident.The students barged into the office after breaking the lock on the main gate and raised slogans against the V-C. They had staged a sit-in outside the office, asking the VC to interact with them over the issue.On December 15, the Delhi Police allegedly had thrown teargas shells inside the campus, barged into the premises and dragged students out of the library before assaulting them.The action followed a day of protests where some protesters -- Jamia has maintained were outsiders and not students -- set buses and vehicles on fire in some parts of South Delhi.Following this, Akhtar had demanded a high-level inquiry against the police entering into the campus and the crackdown on students. She had said the university would also file an FIR against "unidentified police personnel" for the "violence and vandalism." (ANI)