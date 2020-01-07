  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Court dismisses Karti Chidambaram, his wife's pleas in income tax case

Court dismisses Karti Chidambaram, his wife's pleas in income tax case

Last Updated: Tue, Jan 07, 2020 14:23 hrs

Congress leader Karti Chidambaram (File photo)

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Jan 7 (ANI): The Special Court for Income Tax cases on Tuesday dismissed pleas moved by Congress leader Karti Chidambaram and his wife, seeking to discharge them from prosecution initiated by the I-T department for alleged non-disclosure of income of over Rs 7 crore for the financial year 2015-16.


The case pertains to a land dealing where the I-T department has alleged that the property sold by the duo in 2015 was undervalued and the amount shown on the paper was different.
The IT dept filed a case citing the I-T evasion and deliberate attempts by Karti and his wife Srinidi Rangarajan of selling a property in Chennai.
Later, the Specia IT Court was constituted to look into the matter. (ANI)

talking point on sify news

Latest Features