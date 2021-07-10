Court dismisses Zuma's bid to stay out of jail

Zuma, who has been in prison since Wednesday night, approached the high court after the apex court sentenced him to 15 months in prison for contempt of court, reports Xinhua news agency.

Johannesburg, July 10 (IANS) Former South African President Jacob Zuma's bid to stay out of prison was dismissed by the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

Judge Bheki Mnguni said on Fridat that overturning the judgement of the highest court was not legally sound.

"It is common cause that in this country there is no higher authority than the Constitutional Court, and that its decisions cannot be undermined by a lower court.

"Should this court accede to the contentions advanced on behalf of Zuma, then the hierarchy will be disturbed and there will be no finality to legal decisions," he said in his judgement.

Mnguni further said that granting Zuma relief would disregard the decision of the Constitutional Court and its authority.

Zuma was sentenced for defying the Constitutional Court order which compelled him to testify at the State Capture Commission probing allegations of corruption.

