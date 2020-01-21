Court modifies Chandrashekhar Azad's bail conditions, allows him to visit Delhi

New Delhi [India], Jan 21 (ANI): A Delhi court on Tuesday modified the bail conditions of Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, allowing him to visit Delhi but has to inform the DCP crime before coming to the city.

Additional Session Judge Kamini Lau said, "In a democracy, when an election is the biggest celebration, which should have maximum participation, it is fair he should be allowed."

The court directed him that when Azad comes to Delhi, he will reside at the given address. He will inform the DCP over the phone and send an email if he is not in Delhi or Saharanpur.The court noted that there is no fresh material or that since the day of his release, there is no material suggesting that he indulged in anything which is against the law and order, public order or national security.It also observed that most of the offences in the FIR against the Bhim Army chief are bailable and no cogent material is present for proving the non-bailable offences.Earlier on January 17, Azad had moved the Tis Hazari Court seeking modification of the bail order in connection to the Daryaganj violence case.The petition stated that Azad hailed from the SC community and his voice cannot be suppressed in election time. It also describes the Bhim Army chief as a public representative.The plea also said that Daryaganj violence is a Delhi matter, therefore, only the Investigation Officer of Delhi is looking into the matter."If the Bhim Army Chief commits any violence in any manner or disobeys the order of the court, then the Investigation Officer of Delhi will see it. So why does he have to appear before SHO Saharanpur, when he has nothing to do with Saharanpur in this regard," the plea said.The Delhi court on January 15 granted bail to Azad, one of the accused in the Daryaganj violence case.The court ordered that Azad will not conduct any dharna in Delhi for one month till February 16. (ANI)