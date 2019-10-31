Court notice on lack of playgrounds in Shimla

Shimla, Oct 31 (IANS) The Himachal Pradesh High Court has issued notice to the Chief Secretary, the Principal Secretary, the Shimla Deputy Commissioner and the Municipal Corporation Commissioner on the issue of lack of playgrounds in the city.

A Division Bench, comprising Justice Dharam Chand Chaudhary and Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua, issued notices on a petition taken up suo moto as public interest litigation on a letter written to the Chief Justice by children of Nabha Estate, a government locality.

The children wrote the city was getting overcrowded and more buildings were coming up squeezing out open space for them to play. The biggest building in their area, Block No 34, had been demolished and there the government proposed to build three-four buildings there leaving very little open space for children. vg/pcj