Court of Inquiry ordered into conflict between two top Army officers in Jaipur

New Delhi (India), Feb 2 (ANI) A court of inquiry has been ordered into the ongoing conflict between the two top officers of the South Western Army Command in Jaipur.



SWAC commander Lt Gen Alok Kler and his deputy Chief of Staff Lt Gen KK Repswal have been complaining against each other in letters written to top hierarchy of Army.

The CoI has been ordered by Army Headquarters under General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Central Command, Lieutenant General Iqroop Singh Ghuman.

Army sources said the inquiry would look into the functioning of the command and how it was affected due to the rift between the two officers.

The army commander is an armoured corps officer while the chief of staff is an engineer.

The tussle between the two officers has been going on since last year and a preliminary fact-finding inquiry was ordered by Army headquarters under the Western Command chief of staff Lt Gen Yogendra Dimri at that time.

The then Vice Chief Lt Gen SK Saini had also visited Jaipur to find a solution to the rift between them. (ANI)

