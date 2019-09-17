Court orders Kumar's anticipatory bail plea not maintainable

The judge, after hearing arguments and counter-arguments from the lawyers representing Kumar and CBI, said the case had been generated in the South 24 Parganas district.

"The learned district sessions judge Barasat passed an order saying the case is not maintainable in his court. The judge said his court was the district sessions court in North 24 Parganas, while the case was generated in South 24 Parganas district. So he said it was not maintainable for hearing in the jurisdiction of his court," Kumar's counsel told reporters.

The counsel said the judge has "neither rejected it on merit, nor allowed it on merit."