Court raps employees for non-compliance of order citing 'staff shortage'

The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate of Karkardooma District Court, Arun Kumar Garg, said in an order that the explanation cannot be considered as there are two Assistant Ahlmads along with one Ahlmad appointed in the Court against the pendency of approximately 540 cases.

New Delhi, Oct 20 (IANS) A court here has pulled up its staff for non-compliance of a previous court order citing 'staff shortage', terming the explanation of the staffers as 'unacceptable.'

And hence, the non-compliance of the previous order can only be attributed to the gross negligence of the staffers and their scant regard towards the directions of the court, as per the order dated October 16.

An Ahlmad is responsible for the safe custody of court records.

Garg also directed the matter to the principal district and sessions judge with a request to initiate appropriate action against the staffers for dereliction of duty and gross insubordination.

The order of the court came during the proceedings of a case, in which 33 people have been allegedly cheated to the tune of more than Rs 1 crore by an accused.

The accused had been absconding after selling his house and hence, if granted bail, there is every likelihood that he may not appear before the court to face trial.

--IANS

jw/arm