Court rejects Delhi police plea seeking extension of wrestler Sushil Kumar's police custody

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): A Delhi Court on Wednesday remanded wrestler Sushil Kumar to judicial custody and rejected the plea by the Delhi Police seeking an extension of his police custody in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl matter that lead to the death of wrestler Sagar Dhankar.



"I am of the considered opinion that no ground for the grant of a further police custody remand of the accused persons is made out," Duty Metropolitan Magistrate Rashmi Gupta said.

The Court noted that accused persons have already been taken to Bhatinda for the purpose of recovery of mobile phone and they have also already been taken to Haridwar for the purpose of recovery of the DVR and clothes.

It also noted the accused persons have already been in police custody for a period of ten days. "It has been correctly submitted on behalf of the accused persons that no new ground has been raised for seeking further police custody beyond three days," the Court said.

Public Prosecutor Atul Shrivastava, appearing for the Delhi Police, said the custody of Kumar is required to recover the clothes which he was wearing and weapon sticks used in the alleged offence, and to take him again to Haridwar.

Shrivastava told the Court that the wrestler did not cooperate when he was taken to Haridwar for recovery of items.

Delhi Police also said that it also needs to recover the DVR as it is the most crucial evidence.

Advocate Pradeep Rana, appearing for Kumar, opposed the plea and said that enough time has already been given to the police to question him.

Rana said that Kumar should be provided a special separate cell if he is remanded to judicial custody as there is a threat to his life.

A Delhi court on Sunday had remanded the wrestler to six days police custody which was later extended to four days.

The 38-year-old wrestler, a prime suspect in the Sagar Dankar's murder case, and his associate Ajay Bakkarwala were arrested by a team of Delhi Police special cell on Sunday in the Mundka area of the national capital

.A non-bailable warrant was issued against Kumar and others in the case.

According to the Police, Kumar had been on the run trying to evade his arrest. He had crossed the borders of as many as seven states and union territories.. He also constantly changed his SIM cards in an effort to avoid the arrest.

A brawl among wrestlers was reported on May 4 in which some wrestlers were injured and later they had to be admitted to a hospital. Sagar, one of the injured, died during the treatment. (ANI)

