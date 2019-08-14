Court restores Chandrababu Naidu's security

A division bench of the high court bench headed by Justice Durga Prasada Rao pronounced the orders on a petition by Naidu, challenging the scaling down of the security after he lost power in the recent elections.

The court, which had reserved its orders on August 2, asked the government to add jammer vehicle in the Leader of Opposition's convoy.

It also directed that a decision should be taken in three months on the differences between the National Security Guards (NSG) and the police over who should take care of the inner security cover.

However, the court left the choice of Chief Security officer (CSO) to the government. Naidu wanted the government to appoint police officer of his choice as CSO. The new government of YSR Congress Party had scaled down Naidu's security in July. The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief had challenged the move on the ground that he still faces threat to his life from Maoists. Naidu had escaped assassination attempt by Maoists in Tirupati in 2003 when he was the Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh. Naidu submitted to the court that the new government reduced the number of his security personnel to 74. Advocate General S. Sriram, however, had told the court that the government did not reduce 'Z plus' security to Naidu and submitted the details related to it. The court was informed that Naidu was being provided security with 74 personnel, though he as the Leader of Opposition is entitled only for 58. The TDP lost power to YSRCP in the elections held in April.