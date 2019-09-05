Court sends Chidambaram to judicial custody till Sept 19 in INX Media case, says charges serious

New Delhi [India], Sept 5 (ANI): A CBI court on Thursday sent Congress leader P Chidambaram to judicial custody in Tihar jail till September 19 in the INX Media case, saying that allegations against him were found to be "serious".

Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar also noted the apprehension of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) that his status and position may hamper the probe."The allegations against the accused were found to be serious and, therefore, he was sent to the police custody...The investigation of the case is still in progress. The CBI has apprehension that because of his status and position the investigation may be hampered," the court said while hearing the agency' plea, seeking judicial custody of the former finance minister.The judge also stated that it is not a case where the accused can be released at this stage.The Rouse Avenue court allowed Chidambaram's application to provide a separate cell to him with adequate security.The Congress leader filed the application, seeking a direction to ensure safe detention while in judicial custody.Chidambaram's lawyers also moved an application in the court, stating that their client wants to surrender in the INX Media case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED)He was in CBI custody after being arrested in a midnight drama on August 21.Chidambaram was produced the CBI court after the Supreme Court rejected his appeal against the Delhi High Court order denying him anticipatory bail in the ED case, saying grant of the relief would definitely "hamper" effective investigation.He is facing probe in cases registered by the CBI and the ED pertaining to alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when he was the Union finance minister. (ANI)