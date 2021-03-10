Court stays search warrant against riots case advocate Pracha

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pankaj Sharma will pass the final order on the advocate's application on March 12.

New Delhi, March 10 (IANS) A Delhi Court on Wednesday stayed till March 12 the search warrant procured by the Delhi Police against advocate Mehmood Pracha, representing various accused in the Delhi riots cases, after he moved the court against the second raid conducted at his office on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Pracha alleged that the Delhi Police raided his office in southeast Delhi's Nizamuddin area. He said that around 100 police personnel came to his office about 12.30 p.m.

The search warrant was procured by the police from Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pankaj Sharma on March 4 to seize the computer with primary evidence which were identified during the previous search.

The court had directed that videography of the search proceedings be done. The investigating officer was directed to carry out the search in the presence of a senior police officer within two weeks of issuance of the search warrant.

Earlier, the Delhi Police Special Cell in December 2020 had raided the premises of Pracha in a case related to alleged use of forged documents as genuine in judicial records in a northeast Delhi riots case.

--IANS

aka/bg